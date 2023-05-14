Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has record-breaking 6 stolen bases for his Double-A team

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Red Sox Double-A prospect Ceddanne Rafaela broke a Portland Sea Dogs franchise record by stealing six bases — among the team’s franchise-record nine steals — in a 6-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Saturday.
Ceddanne Rafaela set a franchise record with 6⃣ stolen bases today!
As a team, the Sea Dogs stole 9 bases today, also a franchise record. pic.twitter.com/NuBcqVtWSV
— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 13, 2023
The previous Portland record of four stolen bases in a game was set by Jeremy Hazelbacker on July 22, 2012 against New Hampshire. The Sea Dogs’ previous team record was six steals in the same game.
