Red Sox reportedly designate reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment Brasier posted a 7.29 ERA over his 20 appearances with the Red Sox this season.

The Red Sox are reportedly cutting ties with one of the longest-tenured pitchers on their roster.

Boston designed reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment following Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Cardinals, per Chris Smith of MassLive.com.

Brasier, 35, was tabbed as the odd man out on Boston’s roster ahead of the team’s plan to activate Joely Rodriguez from the injured list on Monday.

Brasier pitched 2.1 innings on Sunday against the Cardinals, relinquishing four hits and three earned runs. In 20 appearances this season, Brasier posted a 7.29 ERA — giving up 18 runs over 21 innings of work.

“Honestly, a new start might not be bad,” Brasier said, per Smith. “Obviously getting to play at Fenway every day is a dream come true. Two parks you want to play at growing up are Yankee Stadium and Fenway. And I got to do both a lot. So grateful. It sucks obviously, but [a] new start.”

Brasier struggled to find his footing over the last few seasons, with the righty tagged with a 5.78 ERA over 68 appearances during the 2022 season.

But during Boston’s run to a World Series title in 2018, Braiser was a key cog in the Sox bullpen. That year, Brasier posted a 1.60 ERA over 34 outings, along with a 1.04 ERA over eight postseason appearances.

With Brasier off the roster, Chris Sale and Rafael Devers are the only two Red Sox players remaining from the 2018 World Series squad.

“Obviously, no hard feelings,” Brasier said. “Like I said, I know it’s a business. And things happen. But hopefully get picked up in a day or two and try to go win somewhere else.”