Red Sox New Red Sox pitchers make instant contributions Justin Garza and Ryan Sherriff each debuted in Boston's 9-4 win over Seattle. Justin Garza pitched in his first big league game since 2021 on Tuesday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In Tuesday night’s 9-4 win against the Mariners, two Red Sox relievers made their debuts for the team.

Justin Garza and Ryan Sherriff were each called up to the big league roster on Tuesday, and a few hours later they combined for two perfect innings of work.

Sherriff was called upon first to take care of some lefty bats in the sixth inning. He replaced Nick Pivetta, who went 5 1/3 innings in his start, allowing four runs.

The lefty Sherriff struck out the first batter he faced in pinch-hitter AJ Pollock, and then made a solid play on a bunt to the right side to end the inning.

Advertisement:

In the next inning, Sherriff was replaced after one out as Red Sox Manager Alex Cora opted to go with right-hander Josh Winckowski against the upcoming righty bats.

After Winckowski held Boston’s lead in the seventh and eighth, Garza was called upon to finish off the game.

The righty tossed just 14 pitches and induced a pair of ground outs and a fly out to end the game.

Both Garza and Sherriff join the Red Sox staff after having not pitched at all in the majors in 2022.

The 29-year-old Garza pitched 21 games for the Guardians in 2021, posting a 4.71 ERA, and the 32-year-old Sherriff last played for the Rays in 2021 when he had a 5.52 ERA in 16 games.

Neither pitcher cost Boston very much to acquire as Sherriff signed a minor league deal in January and Garza was picked up off of waivers from the Angels at the end of April.

In order to create room for the two relievers, the Red Sox placed their best reliever in John Schreiber on the 15-day IL with a back strain, and sent Brennan Bernardino down to the minors.

So far this season Schreiber has a 2.12 ERA across 18 relief appearances. For most of this year Bernardino has been an effective pitcher out of the bullpen with a season ERA of 3.65, but he’s allowed three runs over his last two innings of work.