Red Sox Red Sox predicted to take another middle infielder in recent MLB mock draft Two separate mock drafts have Boston taking Maryland's Matt Shaw with the No. 14 pick. Chaim Bloom has taken a middle infielder with his first round pick in the last three drafts. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Two mock drafts published Thursday have the Red Sox taking Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw with the No. 14 pick in July’s MLB Draft.

Both Baseball America and MLB.com predict that Chaim Bloom will take the reigning Cape Cod League MVP who played his high school ball at Worcester Academy.

The selection would fit in with Bloom’s trend of taking middle infielders in the first round of the draft.

Since he took over the position of Chief Baseball Officer for the Red Sox, Bloom has taken two shortstops and one second baseman with his first rounders.

Bloom took Nick Yorke (2B) in 2020, Marcelo Mayer (SS) in 2021, and Mikey Romero (SS) in 2022. All three were high school selections.

Advertisement:

Shaw would be the first college player taken in the first round by Bloom since he started with the Red Sox.

This year, the junior has played primarily shortstop but has impressed far more with his bat than with his glove.

“He’ll probably slide over to second, but who cares? The dude can hit, and with power (45 homers over the last two years),” MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo wrote in Thursday’s mock draft.

While Shaw’s home run figures are what first pop off the page, the 5-foot-11-inch middle infielder has a lot more to offer on offense.

A Shaw bomb at The Bob is a thing of beauty🐢💣#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/Lx2dgPmKMc — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 15, 2023

Through 53 games this year, Shaw has more walks (42) than strikeouts (35), is hitting .364 with a .764 slugging percentage, and leads Maryland with 17 stolen bases.

The only real question mark with Shaw is if he’ll be able to hold his own in a major league infield or if he’ll have to slot in as the designated hitter.

In his 158 games in college, the Brimfield native has 32 errors and a .954 fielding percentage.

Another option for the Red Sox

While Shaw was the favorite prediction this week by Baseball America and MLB.com, Bleacher Report picked the Red Sox to go a completely different direction in its mock draft last week.

The mock had Boston taking the best prep arm in the class in Noble Meyer.

Advertisement:

The 6-foot-5-inch right-hander from Oregon has a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and two other plus pitches in his slider and changeup.

Most publications have Meyer somewhere between the No. 12 and No. 20 prospect on their big boards, so he would be in the right range for Bloom if he wants to try and replenish his pitching prospects.

He is only 18 years old so he most likely wouldn’t contribute as quickly as someone like Shaw.

As Bleacher Report puts it though, “he has the potential to develop into a frontline starter and a top-tier prospect for a Red Sox organization that is lacking in pitching talent.”