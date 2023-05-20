Red Sox How Don Orsillo keeps memory of Jerry Remy before each game he calls Orsillo and Remy called Red Sox games on NESN together for 15 years. Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy became great friends as they called Red Sox games together. The Boston Globe

When Don Orsillo prepares to call a game, he’s reminded of his longtime broadcast partner.

Orsillo shared with MassLive’s Christopher Smith that he received a “Remy 2” patch that the Red Sox wore on their uniforms in 2022 that honored Jerry Remy, the former player turned broadcaster who called Red Sox games with Orsillo from 2001-15.

“A friend of mine with the (Red Sox) organization sent me the patch that the players wore last year,” Orsillo told Smith ahead of the Red Sox’ series opener against the Padres in San Diego, where Orsillo calls games now. “I have the patch, the 2, in my closet where I get dressed before I go to do games. It’s just kind of a reminder of everything he taught me in the 15 years that we worked together, things I learned from him.”

Remy, 68, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021 after several bouts with cancer. Orsillo told Smith that he texted with Remy every day, calling him a “great texter” but wasn’t a “great phone call guy.”

But Orsillo had one last phone call with Remy shortly before his passing.

“He told me at that point it was spreading and I got the feeling this was kind of the last call,” Orsillo told Smith. “He didn’t say it, but—”

Orisllo has spoken highly of his former broadcast partner, whom he also considered a great friend, on numerous occasions over the years. When Remy passed in 2021, he mentioned how thankful he was to learn from him and how much he was going to miss texting him.

“Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you,” Orsillo wrote. “Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost.”

Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021

Orsillo also shared some touching words on what he would’ve said in a video tribute for Remy when the Red Sox honored the former player at the start of the 2022 season.

“Jerry … I miss you every day,” Orsillo wrote. “I miss your friendship, your daily texts but mostly your laugh.

“Without you Rem I am not in the Major Leagues today.

“We worked together 15 years and the last 13 you battled. I never thought you would lose. The strongest person I have ever known.”

I was offered the opportunity to do a video message for my friend and former partner Jerry Remy for tonight’s ceremony at Fenway Park. Sadly, I was notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video would no longer be needed for tonight’s ceremony. Here was my message. @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/FZkULtlOk1 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) April 21, 2022

Orsillo is in his eighth season calling games on TV for the Padres, joining their broadcast booth after his departure from the Red Sox and NESN in 2015.