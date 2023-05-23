Red Sox Richard Bleier is the latest Red Sox pitcher to join the IL Boston now has three pitchers on its 15-day IL, and two on the 60-day. Richard Bleier has a 5.85 ERA in 19 appearances for the Red Sox this year. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

On Monday the Red Sox placed lefthanded reliever Richard Bleier on the injured list and recalled Brennan Bernardino from Worcester.

Bleier, who is suffering from shoulder inflammation, becomes the fifth Boston pitcher on the IL, joining Zack Kelly, John Schreiber, Wyatt Mills, and Garrett Whitlock.

Whitlock is the only member of that group expected back soon, as Alex Cora said he should be good to start Saturday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

The others have either just joined the IL (Schreiber) or are on the 60-day list with longer recovery timelines (Kelly and Mills).

The 36-year-old Bleier left Sunday’s game against the Padres after pitching 1 1/3 innings and recording the first two outs of the fourth inning.

On the season, Bleier has struggled a bit for the Red Sox with a 5.85 ERA in 19 appearances. The last time the lefty had an ERA above five for a full season was in 2019 with the Orioles.

Prior to joining Boston, Bleier had a 3.16 ERA and 143 appearances in his previous two and a half years in Miami.

In Bernardino, the Red Sox are getting another lefthanded reliver who has been solid when called upon so far this season.

In his 11 appearances for Boston this season, Bernardino holds a 3.65 ERA.