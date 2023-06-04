Red Sox ‘That’s incredible’: Justin Turner shared how Red Sox fans, Fenway atmosphere have added to his experience in Boston so far "I’ve noticed is there’s no prompts on the scoreboard here to tell the fans when to cheer, to tell them when to get on their feet, to tell them when to make noise." Justin Turner's enjoyed a solid first season on the field with the Red Sox. The fans have added to it for him. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Justin Turner had a good day on Saturday. It was made even better by the fans.

The Red Sox’ first baseman and designated hitter went 2-for-5 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rays, hitting a three-run double in the sixth that drove in the go-ahead run in the win.

Turner’s impressive performance came in the midst of a chilly drizzle at Fenway Park on Saturday. Despite the conditions though, Turner enjoyed the atmosphere at the ballpark, and it’s why he’s enjoyed the first couple of months of his Red Sox tenure more than he’d thought he would.

“I think the atmosphere here every single day, whether it’s a rainy Tuesday or a Saturday night, the fans are here, the fans are loud,” Turner told reporters between games on Saturday. “One thing that I’ve talked about to a few people that I’ve noticed is there’s no prompts on the scoreboard here to tell the fans when to cheer, to tell them when to get on their feet, to tell them when to make noise. You see that every other place you go. But you don’t see that here.

Advertisement:

“Our fans do a really good job of knowing when to get on their feet, knowing when to make noise, knowing when to be engaged. Players feed off that, so that’s incredible.”

It’d be tough to argue that Turner hasn’t been worth the two-year, $21.7 million contract he signed over the offseason. The 38-year-old is hitting .271 with a .765 OPS to go along with six homers and 25 RBIs in 51 games, proving to be the Red Sox’ best right-handed hitter for most of the season.

Turner’s also been the elder statesman of the team. While he was brought into the platoon at first base with rookie left-handed hitter Triston Casas, his veteran presence has been felt throughout the Red Sox’ clubhouse.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the way Turner understands the game helps him be a trusted voice among his teammates.

“He’s a good player,” Cora told reporters. “He’s a good influence on the kids. We fell behind today, and the way we did, it wasn’t a good taste, but he kept going in the dugout and kept pushing them. I think he helped us out today, obviously.”

One of those players who’s felt Turner’s influence is outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Advertisement:

“Our clubhouse has been a pretty good clubhouse because of him,” Refsnyder said.