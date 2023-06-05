Red Sox Report: 2018 World Series champ Ryan Brazier signs with Dodgers After being designated for assignment by the Red Sox, Brazier has signed with Los Angeles on a minor league deal Ryan Brazier has signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Former Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brazier has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI.

Brazier was on the 2018 Red Sox team that beat the Dodgers in the World Series. He was a steady presence in the Boston bullpen, allowing one earned run over 8 2/3 innings during the 2018 playoff run.

Brazier spent six years with the Red Sox before his struggles last season led to him being designated for assignment. He recorded an ERA of 7.23.

“He’s really good. I know he struggled the last two years. He got hit hard,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MassLive at the time. “But every day he showed up to work and tried to get better. I’m very proud of him because in ‘18, nobody knew about this kid. Nobody. He showed up, I remember, in Minnesota, in a night game because we needed a guy. All of a sudden he’s throwing 97, 98 [miles per hour] and I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ Then he came here in June and his first pitch was 99. David Price was right next to me and said, ‘Who’s this guy?’ I was like, ‘Watch and enjoy.’ And we did enjoy.”