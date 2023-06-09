Red Sox Red Sox reportedly calling up pitcher Joe Jacques from Worcester ahead of series vs. Yankees The 28-year-old lefty could be in line for his Major League debut.

The Red Sox are reportedly calling up left-handed relief pitcher Joe Jacques prior to the start of a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post first reported the news, as Jacques will fill the vacated roster spot left by another recent Boston call-up — Matt Dermody — who Boston manager Alex Cora said would be designated for assignment following Thursday’s 10-3 loss to the Guardians.

Jacques, 28, will be making his Major League debut if called upon by Cora. He’s pitched 27.2 innings for Triple-A Worcester so far in 2023, compiling a 1-3 record and a 3.58 ERA.

After five years in the minor leagues, Jacques could be on the verge of a particularly proud moment for the New Jersey native. As MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi pointed out, Jacques received zero Division I offers from colleges, and ended up walking onto Manhattan College’s team. He was a 33rd-round pick by the Pirates in 2018.

He has a sidearm slot, and his delivery presents “very difficult mechanics for left-handed hitters to pick up,” according to Sox Prospects.

The Red Sox currently sit last in the American League East at 31-32, trailing the Yankees (third in the division) by 5.5 games.