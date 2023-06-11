Yankees broadcaster John Sterling hit by foul ball, continues commentary

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York’s 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night and continued his commentary,
“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” Sterling said on the air.
Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.”
John Sterling ain’t gonna let a foul ball bruise stop him from calling the game pic.twitter.com/XImlNoJumP
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2023
Sterling, 84, returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.