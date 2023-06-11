Red Sox Yankees broadcaster John Sterling hit by foul ball, continues commentary FILE - This Sept. 25, 2009 file photo shows New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling sitting in his booth before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was uninjured after he was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, June 10, 2023 (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, file) AP





NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York’s 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night and continued his commentary,

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” Sterling said on the air.

Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.”

John Sterling ain’t gonna let a foul ball bruise stop him from calling the game pic.twitter.com/XImlNoJumP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2023

Sterling, 84, returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.