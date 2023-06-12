Red Sox Red Sox release Raimel Tapia, send Matt Dermody to AAA Both players were designated for assignment last week by Boston. Raimel Tapia had a .701 OPS in 39 games for the Red Sox this season. AP Photo/Matt York

On Sunday the Red Sox announced two roster moves involving players they designated for assignment last week.

Outfielder Raimel Tapia cleared waivers and was subsequently released by Boston, while pitcher Matt Dermody was optioned to AAA.

Tapia was DFA’d last Monday to make room on the roster for second baseman Christian Arroyo. Dermody was designated after his first major league start on Thursday in which he allowed three runs over four innings.

Tapia got a longer audition than Dermody did with the Red Sox, playing in 39 games for the team to start the season.

In those games, Tapia utilized his solid contact skills and speed, but never flexed much in terms of power.

His .264 batting average was fifth-best on the team, and he had the second-most stolen bases with six. His slugging percentage of .368, though, was one of Boston’s lowest.

Tapia now will have the option of signing elsewhere.

Dermody, on the other hand, won’t have much choice in where he plays ball for the time being.

The 32-year-old left-hander will head back to Worcester, where he has a 4.50 ERA in eight starts and one relief appearance this season.

Replacing Dermody on the major league roster is lefty reliever Joe Jacques, who has yet to make his major league debut with the Red Sox.