Red Sox Here’s what’s planned for Pride Night at Fenway Park The Red Sox will hold a number of pregame events to celebrate Pride Night on Tuesday. The Red Sox will fly Pride Flags at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox will hold Pride Night at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, featuring a number of events before and during the game.

The team’s first Pride Night was held in 2013, before many other teams implemented the idea.

That year, former NBA center Jason Collins threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Since then, the Red Sox have honored many members of the LGTBQ+ community and have expanded the event.

Last year, chef Tiffany Faison was accompanied by three drag queens to throw out the first pitch.

This year, celebrity DJ and Peloton instructor Jess King will throw out the first pitch. King will also host a block party inside Fenway once the gates open at 5:40 p.m.

Advertisement:

Performing at the block party will be trans dancer/activist Lily Rose Valore. On the same concourse, New Hampshire’s chapter of Free Mom Hugs will be providing “mom hugs” to anyone who wants them.

While the partying and hugging is happening on the main concourse, DJ Harlow Havoc will host a “pre-game Pride Party” on the Sam Adams roof deck.

Prior to the start of the game, the Red Sox will have New Hampshire’s Gay men’s Chorus sing the National Anthem while members of OUTVETS bear flags.

OUTVETS is New England’s first LQBTQ+ veteran organization.

The celebration of Pride at Fenway will not cease during the game. Throughout the day and night on Tuesday, the park will fly the Intersex Progress Flag, a slight adaptation of the traditional progress pride flag.

The Progress #Pride #LGBTQ+ flag has been updated to be more inclusive and to better represent the intersex community. RT if you like the new design! 🏳️‍🌈 #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/8tDQSwTiTs — Pride (@Pride) June 8, 2021