Red Sox What Alex Verdugo said about Alex Cora’s decision to bench him last week "It’s inexcusable. That’s one thing we can control is our effort. I’ve just got to be better." Alex Verdugo offered up his first comments after getting benched last week by Alex Cora. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Despite getting benched by Alex Cora last week after failing to hustle on a force out in Cleveland, Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is taking the punishment in stride.

Speaking to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Tuesday night, Verdugo acknowledged that he still has a strong relationship with Cora, who has often pushed the 27-year-old outfielder during their three years together.

“I don’t give a [expletive] about what anybody says — the media, fans. Nobody knows what’s in-house,” Verdugo told Cotillo. “Me and him are cool. Our families are cool, our kids love each other.

“There’s some [expletive] that I do that pisses him off on the field but that’s part of this. It’s a part of growing, it’s part of being a player and being a manager. There’s different stresses and responsibilities that go on and we’ve got to handle that. We’ve got to make sure we’re still handling our business and doing what we need to do.”

As expected, Verdugo did admit that he wasn’t thrilled with Cora’s decision to make an example out of him during their road series against the Guardians.

After failing to sprint to second on a force out that ended a promising inning for Boston, Cora yanked Verdugo out of Boston’s lineup in the eighth inning of Boston’s 5-2 loss on June 7. He didn’t play the following game in Cleveland.

Here’s the play Alex Verdugo got benched for.



pic.twitter.com/8jvYIxP3De — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 8, 2023

“I understood the decision but it didn’t sit well with me,” Verdugo said. “I feel like I’ve been busting my ass the whole year. Every once in a while, I’ll admit, there will be a lack of hustle or something. I see it. Right after the play’s done, I’ll be mad at myself, too. But it is what it is. It’s inexcusable. That’s one thing we can control is our effort. I’ve just got to be better.

“I think it sucks to have people talking about it because I’d like to say I’ve been busting my butt pretty freaking good all year. I’ve been running and playing hard. It is what it is. Sometimes, it happens. I will agree, in that instance, on that play, I didn’t go as hard as I should have to second. He was upset about it, and rightfully so. The consequences are the consequences.”

Verdugo has been one of the few consistent contributors on a sub-.500 Red Sox roster this season. Over 64 games, Verdugo is batting .285 with 19 doubles, five home runs, and 24 RBI.

Even though Cora was not happy with Verdugo’s effort, he told Cotillo that every player inevitably draws the ire of their manager over the course of a 162-game season.

“Nothing here is personal,” Cora said of Verdugo’s benching. “It’s just business. It’s just what’s beneficial for the organization… It’s part of it. That happened to me, probably, as a player. I can tell you a few times [Terry Francona] got mad at me throughout the two or three years I was here.

“You never take it personal. You understand the manager is coming from the right angle and wants you to be better. I think, with him, he understands. We talk about it. He knows I want him to be great. There’s more in that kid. Much more.”