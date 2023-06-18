Red Sox Watch: Young Red Sox fan throws foul ball back onto field, much to older brother’s dismay The Mulligan family managed to get a gift package courtesy of Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. It was an eventful day at the ballpark for the Mulligan family.

It was an eventful afternoon at the ballpark for the Mulligan family.

In the top of the third inning of Sunday’s matinee matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees, a foul ball off the bat of New York outfielder Jake Bauers landed into the Coca-Cola section high above left field.

After retrieving the ball, a Red Sox fan opted to hand the ball over to young Charlie Mulligan, who was watching the game with his parents — Pat and Jaime — along with his older brother, Jack.

It was a perfect souvenir for young Charlie on a memorable Father’s Day afternoon at Fenway Park.

Advertisement:

Well, at least for a few seconds.

Right after Charlie received the offering, he promptly fired it back onto the field, much to the dismay of the entire section. While both the initial foul-ball holder and Pat tried to intervene, the ball sailed right back into left field.

Like every older brother, Jack was in shambles following Charlie’s throw, forcing their dad to step in as the mediator to the expected sibling strife.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending.

Later in the game, a member of the Red Sox staff handed the Mulligan family an autographed baseball and jersey signed by team closer Kenley Jansen.

According to the NESN broadcast, Jansen saw the scene play out on TV while watching in the Red Sox clubhouse and sent an attendant up to deliver the goods.

When asked by NESN reporter Jahmai Webster who his favorite Red Sox player is, Jack Mulligan replied: “Probably Rafael Devers, for now … and Kenley Jansen.”

The NESN broadcast crew also handed over some merch, with Dave O’Brien, Webster, and 2013 World Series champion Will Middlebrooks also gifting an autographed baseball.

It was a tough day for little Charlie, but the Mulligans are walking away with a smile. @WebsterOnTV | @middlebrooks | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/SJKnqxfdzT — NESN (@NESN) June 18, 2023

Middlebrooks’ message on the ball? “Nice throw kid.”

Advertisement:

Perhaps it wasn’t the perfect script to a Father’s Day trek to the ballpark.

But it was one that the Mulligan family won’t soon forget.