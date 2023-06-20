Red Sox New mock draft has Red Sox taking a Massachusetts native with 14th overall pick Matt Shaw was named MVP of the Cape Cod Baseball League during the 2022 season. Matt Shaw batted .341 and hit 24 home runs in 62 games with Maryland this season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The latest MLB mock draft released by The Athletic’s Keith Law has the Red Sox targeting a local product with the No. 14 pick in the first round.

Law predicts that the Red Sox will select Maryland infielder Matt Shaw with their first-round selection, giving Boston another plus bat to add to their farm system.

The Shaw family would likely be thrilled if Boston came calling next month, as the Terrapin shortstop originally hails from Brimfield and played at Worcester Academy for four seasons.

In 62 games with Maryland this season, Shaw batted .341 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI. He was awarded the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award as the top collegiate shortstop in the country.

Shaw raised his stock significantly last summer during his tenure with the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

In one of the nation’s premier collegiate summer leagues, Shaw was named Cape League MVP after batting .360 with five home runs and 21 stolen bases. Along with his impressive individual achievements, he helped lead Bourne to a CCBL championship.

.@BaseballAmerica has the Red Sox drafting Maryland SS/2B Matt Shaw with the 14th overall pick in their latest staff draft.



Shaw slashed .362/.472/.769/1.241 with 23 HR in 52 games this season. 40/35 BB/K.



Hit a 507 FT grand slam back in March. 😭pic.twitter.com/YFcAmNRYYy — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 18, 2023

“Shaw is one of the best hitters in the college class, with hard contact and power, but needs to play somewhere other than shortstop,” Law said of Shaw’s game. “He’s one of many college bats I’ve heard linked to Boston, along with Troy and Taylor, all of whom are good batted-ball data guys as well as hitters scouts believe will continue to hit in pro ball.”

If Boston does select Shaw, a switch to another infield position does make sense, given that Marcelo Mayer is projected as the team’s shortstop of the future.

But with Shaw logging games at second and third during his freshman campaign at Maryland, Boston could boast a stacked infield in the coming years with him, Mayer and Nick Yorke.

The first round of the 2023 MLB Draft will be held on July 9 in Seattle.

