Red Sox Red Sox’ Tanner Houck to undergo surgery to correct facial fracture, expected back this season Despite undergoing surgery, Houck is expected to pitch for the Red Sox later this season. Tanner Houck is expected to return later this season despite needing facial surgery. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Less than a week after getting struck in the face with a line drive, Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck will need to go under the knife.

Alex Cora told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s road matchup against the Twins that Houck will undergo surgery in order to put a metal plate in his cheek, but added that the 26-year-old righty is expected back during the 2023 season.

Tanner Houck will undergo surgery to put a plate in his cheek, but Alex Cora said Houck is definitely expected back this year. No known timetable for a return, however. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 20, 2023

Even though Cora noted that Houck’s expected procedure represents a “best-case scenario,” per MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, there is no official timeline for his return to the mound.

Considering the optics that played out on Friday night, the Red Sox and Houck are lucky that a return this season is still in the cards.

With Boston leading 10-1 in the fifth inning of Friday’s home win over the Yankees, New York’s Kyle Higashioka bashed Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle, hitting the pitcher square in the face.

Scary sight at Fenway as Tanner Houck gets hit in the face.



He did walk off under his own power and seemed to motion to his teammates.



Awful.



pic.twitter.com/SCHPwj2WFN — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 17, 2023

Houck dropped to the ground and was attended to by the team’s athletic trainers. He eventually got to his feet and walked down the dugout on his own power. Houck’s injury required stitches, but he remained conscious following the comebacker and went to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

The Red Sox placed Houck on the 15-day IL on Sunday due to a facial fracture, with Cora noting that further testing was needed before determining the team’s next move.

With Houck now sidelined moving forward, an already shorthanded Red Sox rotation will need to be reshuffled once again.

Kutter Crawford took over Chris Sale’s spot in the rotation and will start on Tuesday against the Twins, while Garrett Whitlock will get the ball on Wednesday at Target Field.

Boston has yet to name a starter for Thursday’s game against Minnesota, with Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber standing as in-house candidates.

Houck has made 13 starts with the Red Sox so far this season, posting a 3-6 record with a 5.05 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.