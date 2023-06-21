Red Sox Watch: Bobby Dalbec crushes home run off of a moving train at Polar Park "That ball was crushed." Bobby Dalbec crushed a deep home run Tuesday night. Screengrab

There’s a set of train tracks that runs behind the left field scoreboard at Polar Park in Worcester.

On Tuesday night, Bobby Dalbec blasted a home run so far that it hit a train as it was passing by. According to MassLive, crews were unable to calculate the final distance of the blast.

“He’s the type of guy that’ll put up a unicorn,” WooSox manager Chad Tracy told MassLive. “He hits the ball really, really, really hard and really far. That ball was crushed.”

Dalbec is tied for the International League lead in home runs with 18. He’s hitting .300 with 42 RBIs.

The Red Sox optioned Dalbec to Worcester in May. He hit 25 home runs for th Red Sox in 2021, and played in 117 games with Boston last season.

Did Bobby Dalbec just homer off a moving train?!?@WooSox | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/6E0AqzVSNA — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 21, 2023