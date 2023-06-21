Red Sox Justin Turner says Red Sox should institute a new rule after Christian Arroyo’s 5-hit game against the Twins "He’s a good baseball player, man. When he gets in good positions, he can really do some damage for us.” Christian Arroyo went 5-for-5 at the plate in Boston's 10-4 win over the Twins on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Originally on the outside looking in at Boston’s lineup for the Red Sox’ road matchup against the Twins, Arroyo was penciled in as a late addition after Pablo Reyes was scratched less than hour before first pitch due to abdominal soreness.

Slotted into his usual spot at second base and batting seventh in the order, Arroyo demolished Minnesota’s pitching staff in Boston’s 10-4 win. The 28-year-old infielder went 5-for-5 at the plate with a solo shot and a bases-clearing double.

It's a great night to be Christian Arroyo! pic.twitter.com/hLO9A6fZHY — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 21, 2023

After Boston’s sixth-straight victory, veteran infielder Justin Turner joked about a new rule that Alex Cora and the Red Sox might implement when it comes to Arroyo’s reps.

“We told him we’re not gonna tell him he’s starting anymore until about 20 minutes before game time,” Turner joked during a postgame interview on WEEI Tuesday night. “But yeah, great night for him. Using the whole field, two-strike hits and quality at-bats. He’s a good baseball player, man. When he gets in good positions, he can really do some damage for us.”

Justin Turner (@redturn2) joined @WillFlemming & @LouMerloni after the Sox' 10-4 win Tuesday over the Twins & talked about the hot offense, "It's fun right now," tap to listen:

📷 © Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/qFsZMNTZFM — WEEI (@WEEI) June 21, 2023

Alas, Cora did not follow through with another last-minute switch of Arroyo’s place in Boston’s lineup on Wednesday. The infielder was announced as the team’s No. 7 hitter and starting second baseman when the club’s lineup was first announced nearly three hours ahead of first pitch.