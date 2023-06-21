Justin Turner says Red Sox should institute a new rule after Christian Arroyo’s 5-hit game against the Twins

Newsletter Signup
Originally on the outside looking in at Boston’s lineup for the Red Sox’ road matchup against the Twins, Arroyo was penciled in as a late addition after Pablo Reyes was scratched less than hour before first pitch due to abdominal soreness.
Slotted into his usual spot at second base and batting seventh in the order, Arroyo demolished Minnesota’s pitching staff in Boston’s 10-4 win. The 28-year-old infielder went 5-for-5 at the plate with a solo shot and a bases-clearing double.
After Boston’s sixth-straight victory, veteran infielder Justin Turner joked about a new rule that Alex Cora and the Red Sox might implement when it comes to Arroyo’s reps.
“We told him we’re not gonna tell him he’s starting anymore until about 20 minutes before game time,” Turner joked during a postgame interview on WEEI Tuesday night. “But yeah, great night for him. Using the whole field, two-strike hits and quality at-bats. He’s a good baseball player, man. When he gets in good positions, he can really do some damage for us.”
Alas, Cora did not follow through with another last-minute switch of Arroyo’s place in Boston’s lineup on Wednesday. The infielder was announced as the team’s No. 7 hitter and starting second baseman when the club’s lineup was first announced nearly three hours ahead of first pitch.
