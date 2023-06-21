Red Sox Red Sox place Corey Kluber on 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation Corey Kluber has posted a 9.45 ERA over six relief appearances since getting demoted to the bullpen. Corey Kluber is heading to the IL after a poor relief outing against the Twins on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)

Corey Kluber’s rocky season with the Red Sox continued on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Sox announced that the 37-year-old pitcher was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, Boston called up infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.

Kluber picked up the save in Boston’s 10-4 win over the Twins on Tuesday night with three innings of work. But he was far from effective in his latest stint out of the bullpen, giving up four runs off of five hits, including three home runs.

After getting demoted from Boston’s starting rotation last month, Kluber has posted a 9.45 ERA over six relief appearances. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who was named Boston’s Opening Day starter back in late March, is currently sitting at a 7.04 ERA on the season.

Advertisement:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kluber in Boston once he does return from the IL in the next few weeks. He’ signed through this season on a $10 million contract, with a club option also in place for next year.

“We’ll see what happens. We’ll keep talking,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Kluber on Tuesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. “One thing about it, when he gets rest, that first inning is a good one.

“Obviously, we need more from him. I do believe, stuff-wise, the first inning was good. It’s about recovery and the role and all that stuff. We’re just going to keep grinding with him.”