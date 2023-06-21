Red Sox Here’s where 4 Red Sox sit after the most recent All-Star voting update Three players maintained their spots in the standings while one fell. Masataka Yoshida and Justin Turner each rank in the top-10 for All-Star voting at their positions. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

With just one day left of Phase 1 of MLB’s All-Star voting, it appears that no Red Sox will start in the competition.

Phase 1 of voting began on May 31 and will end at noon on Thursday.

Following Phase 1, the top vote getter from each league will automatically be named an All-Star starter. During Phase 2, the top-two vote getters from each position, and the top-six for the outfielders, will compete for the rest of the starting spots.

On Tuesday, MLB.com released it’s final update on the All-Star standings before Phase 1 ends.

Like last week’s update, four Red Sox were named in the top-10 at their respective positions.

The leading vote getter for Boston is still Masataka Yoshida, who had 547,576. The rookie sits in eighth place among American League outfielders.

Following Yoshida is Rafael Devers, who has the third-most votes for an AL third baseman with 444,689. That count is well behind second-place Josh Jung, who has 876,096.

Justin Turner comes in at third on the Red Sox with 148,073 votes but is ninth among the AL’s designated hitters.

The final player for Boston to crack their top 10 is Enrique Hernández. While the veteran has played all over the field this season, for voting purposes he’s listed as a shortstop. His 87,701 votes put him at 10th for the position.