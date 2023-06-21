Red Sox David Hamilton to reportedly join Red Sox in Minnesota for potential debut Hamilton was acquired from the Brewers in the 2021 offseason in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. David Hamilton has an .825 OPS in 52 games at AAA this year. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Red Sox are reportedly bringing infielder David Hamilton to Minnesota on Wednesday for a potential big league debut.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported late Tuesday that Hamilton will be with Boston as insurance for Pablo Reyes.

Reyes missed Tuesday’s win over the Twins due to right abdominal soreness and it’s unclear if he’ll need to spend time on the injured list.

If Reyes is placed on the IL, the 25-year-old Hamilton will join the MLB roster for the first time.

Hamilton, a middle infielder, joined the Red Sox in the trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers and brought back Jackie Bradley Jr.

So far this season, Hamilton has an .825 OPS in 52 games at AAA. He’s played primarily at shortstop for Worcester but also has two starts in center and seven at second base.

Hamilton is second on the team with 11 homers, and his 27 stolen bases leads the squad.

David Hamilton is HERE pic.twitter.com/ES3u1o58gK — Justin𐕣 (@JustinMLB) June 21, 2023

If Reyes is placed on the IL, it’s unclear who will replace him as the starting shortstop.

It is Hamilton’s primary position, but he has not been perfect there throughout his career. Over the last two seasons he has 17 errors in 96 games at short. Over his minor league career, Hamilton has 34 errors in 183 games at the position.

If Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t slot in Hamilton as the everyday shortstop, he could go back to Kiké Hernández, who started in place of Reyes on Tuesday.

Cora, however, took the starting shortstop job from Hernández earlier this month after he continued to struggle there defensively.