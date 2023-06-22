Red Sox Red Sox roster: Sox make a flurry of roster moves ahead of Twins finale Boston called up two new players to its MLB roster. The Red Sox placed Alex Verdugo on the Bereavement List. AP Photo/Craig Lassig

On Thursday, the Red Sox announced five new roster moves, two of which involve Alex Verdugo and Rees McGuire.

Verdugo, who currently leads Boston with 2.9 WAR, was placed on the bereavement list.

McGuire, the team’s backup catcher who has played in 40 games so far this year, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

McGuire exited Wednesday’s loss to the Twins in the sixth inning after straining himself on a swing.

Verdugo and McGuire will be replaced by lefthander Brandon Walter and catcher Caleb Hamilton.

Walter, a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2019, will make his big-league debut on Thursday, according to MassLive.

So far this season the 26-year-old lefty has struggled at Worcester with a 6.28 ERA. For his minor league career, however, Walter has a 3.90 ERA and averages 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

MLB.com ranks him as the No. 7 prospect in Boston’s system, while Baseball America has him at No. 8.

In Hamilton, the Red Sox are bringing up a 28-year-old right-handed hitter with very limited major league experience.

Hamilton’s only big league action came last year with the Twins when he hit .056 in 22 games.

So far this season, Hamilton is having a down year at AAA, posting just a .549 OPS in his 30 games with Worcester.

The last roster move the Red Sox made Thursday was moving infielder Yu Chang to the 60-Day IL.

Chang had surgery for a fractured left hamate in April and was initially placed on the 15-Day IL.