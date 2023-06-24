Red Sox Alex Cora pleads patience for Bobby Dalbec, who re-joined the Red Sox on Friday Dalbec has been on a tear recently in Triple-A, but there doesn't seem to be many starting opportunities for him now and in the future. Bobby Dalbec was called up to the Red Sox again on Friday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bobby Dalbec is back in the majors with the Red Sox after a recent dominant stint with Triple-A Worcester, but isn’t set to be a regular starter like he once was.

The 27-year-old recently lamented to MassLive’s Christopher Smith that while he wants to remain in Boston’s organization, he’s unsure if there’s a “lane” for him to get consistent playing time with the Red Sox right now.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora recognized that Dalbec’s assessment might be correct at the moment, though he also wants him to know that his chances will come and hopes he’ll be ready when his number is called.

“Obviously, where we’re at roster-wise, he needs to be patient,” Cora told reporters prior to the Red Sox’ win against the White Sox Friday when asked about Dalbe’cs recent comment. “And I understand how it works. It’s part of it. While he’s here, he’s going to get chances to contribute. And he’s ready to go. That’s part of being a big leaguer, a professional baseball player. He sees what’s going on here. He expressed his opinion.

“But at the same time, he belongs to us. He’s with us. And he’s been working hard to get better. In this business, you’re always one injury away from coming up here and contributing. He’s here right now and hopefully, he’s in the right frame of mind. And whenever he gets a shot, just go ahead and keep doing the things you were doing at Triple-A.”

If Dalbec keeps doing what he did at Triple-A, it’d be tough for the Red Sox not to give him regular playing time. He hit .333 with 15 home runs, and 38 RBIs over his last 36 games in Worcester, posting a 1.231 OPS in May and a 1.119 OPS so far in June.

At the same time, it’s also difficult for Dalbec, who came up the Red Sox’ system as a third baseman before moving to first base upon his call-up in 2020, to break into the lineup for the foreseeable future. Triston Casas has hit better recently, as the team wants him to be the first baseman of the future. Justin Turner, who has been the Red Sox’ go-to backup option at first and third base this season, has been on a tear in the month of June. And, of course, Rafael Devers won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

As some might think Dalbec could find playing time at short, Cora nixed that idea on Friday, telling reporters that he’ll be playing the corner spots in the infield. Dalbec played a bit at short in his recent stint in Worcester and even played a game there for the Red Sox earlier this season as the team has struggled to find a consistent everyday option with Trevor Story still out.

Pablo Reyes, who is among a handful of players to take part in the Red Sox’ musical chairs at shortstop so far this season, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to an abdominal strain. Prospect David Hamilton made his second start of the season at shortstop in Friday’s game, as Kiké Hernández will be Boston’s other option at short in the interim.