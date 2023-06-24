Red Sox Speedy Red Sox rookie David Hamilton is already making his presence felt He has a prime opportunity in front of him. David Hamilton high-fives his teammates after scoring from second base on a throwing error. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

In the third inning Friday, when the ball ricocheted off White Sox second baseman Tim Anderson’s glove on a pick-off attempt, Red Sox speedster David Hamilton knew exactly where he was going.

Many players would have trotted to third and stopped there, but Hamilton had other ideas. As the ball squirted into the outfield, he sprinted all the way home and scored standing up without any difficulty.

It was a big play in Boston’s 3-1 win, and also one that encapsulated Hamilton’s long-term potential.

He’s off to a blazing start in the majors, already recording a hit and a walk, stealing two bases, and scoring two runs in just three games. With a major hole at shortstop on the roster, the 5-foot-10, 188-pound, 25-year-old utility player has a prime opportunity in front of him.

There's fast, and then there's David Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/010XJpEgjD — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2023

“Defense, a little spark on offense, good baserunner,” Hamilton said before his debut. “So, I think that can help a little bit. Anything I can do to help the team, I’m here.”

Advertisement:

Right now, his biggest asset – on top of his speed, of course – is his availability. Hamilton is the sixth Red Sox starting shortstop this season, and five have played fewer than two weeks worth of games at the position.

The Kiké Hernández at shortstop experiment went sideways, and Pablo Reyes is on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, so Hamilton appears to be the guy for at least the time being.

Against the Twins on Wednesday, he became the first Red Sox player since Trot Nixon in 1996 to make his Major League debut as a pinch-runner and steal a base. Hamilton eventually scored the game-tying run on a Triston Casas double to center.

David Hamilton became the 1st Red Sox player to make their MLB debut as a pinch-runner and steal a base since Trot Nixon on 9/21/1996 at NYY.



pic.twitter.com/1Jvhm7KAb3 — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) June 22, 2023

Hamilton stole 70 bases in 119 games with Double-A Portland last year and 27 through 52 games with Triple-A Worcester this season. It’s clear already that he’s a threat every time he gets on base.

The next day, he recorded his first Major League hit with his parents watching from the stands.

“It was amazing,” Hamilton told reporters. “Probably one of the best feelings of my life.”

On Friday, he walked, stole second, then showed off just how speedy he really is.

“We saw it right there,” manager Alex Cora said. “He put pressure right away.”