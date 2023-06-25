Red Sox Watch: David Ortiz gifts Derek Jeter a custom-made Red Sox jersey following Yankees icon’s Fox debut "This is my last day at Fox.” David Ortiz got a laugh at Derek Jeter's expense on Saturday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

David Ortiz is now outnumbered by two former Yankees players on MLB on Fox’s main studio team, but he found a way to tilt the numbers back in the Red Sox’ favor briefly on Saturday.

In the closing moments of Derek Jeter’s first official broadcast as part of MLB on Fox’s studio team, Ortiz gifted the Yankees icon with a Red Sox jersey. It wasn’t Ortiz’s jersey or a plain jersey. Rather, it was a custom-made one, with Jeter’s No. 2 and his name printed on the back.

Advertisement:

“It’s so nice, so touching,” Jeter said at first when he received the box containing his gift.

As Jeter took the jersey out of the box, he originally didn’t see his name on the back. But once he turned it around, Jeter showed a face of disgust while Ortiz, along with Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt, laughed at the moment. Jeter tossed the jersey aside.

“C’mon, man!” Ortiz exclaimed.

“It’s been a great time, spending with you guys here,” Jeter replied. “But you won’t see me anymore. This is my last day at Fox.”

Big Papi had a special gift for The Captain's studio analyst debut…



A @derekjeter Red Sox jersey 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Doy3UFAxmI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023

Ortiz continued to get a kick out of his gift for Jeter, laughing a bit uncontrollably for the final moments of the broadcast. The gift could also double as a birthday present for Jeter, who turns 49 on Monday.

Some Red Sox fans might recall that Ortiz was once in Jeter’s shoes several years ago. In a commercial as part of the famous, “This Is SportsCenter” ad campaign, Ortiz tried on former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada’s hat as he and SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett noted the hat looked lightly used.

Advertisement:

“You’ve got to break this thing in,” Ortiz said as he put on the Yankees cap.

At that moment, Wally The Green Monster walked by the meeting room Ortiz was in and was caught surprised before walking away in disgust.

“Hey, Wally! Wally,” Ortiz said to the Red Sox’ mascot. “Hey! It’s not what you think!