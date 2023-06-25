Red Sox Red Sox unconcerned by James Paxton’s knee injury after he departed Saturday’s game early “He was sore so we were thinking ahead. Took him out of the game and he should be OK.” James Paxton left Saturday's game after four innings. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The Red Sox might have avoided another blow to their starting rotation on Saturday.

James Paxton was removed from his start in Saturday’s loss against the White Sox, pitching four innings as he only threw 63 pitches. As many wondered what was up with the lefty following the game, Paxton and the team explained that it was more of a precautionary removal as he was later diagnosed with right knee soreness.

“I just couldn’t quite brace my front side,” Paxton told reporters. “I was having a little bit of a hard time getting to the front of my breaking balls.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t sounding any alarms.

“No concern,” Cora said of Paxton’s injury. “He was sore so we were thinking ahead. Took him out of the game and he should be OK.”

Paxton explained that the injury initially “flared up” in his start on Monday against the Twins. He explained the continued painful feeling he had on Saturday.

“I just couldn’t quite brace my front side,” Paxton said. “I was having a little bit of a hard time getting to the front of my breaking balls. But I was able to grind through it.”

Paxton believes he just needs to strengthen his knee up a bit to get the inflammation out prior to his next scheduled start, which isn’t set until next Friday.

“Obviously we’ll see how he reacts during the week but I just talked to (Red Sox head athletic trainer) Brandon [Henry],” Cora said. “There’s no concern.”

Paxton has been a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox this season and was in the midst of another solid outing on Saturday prior to his departure. He allowed just one run on two hits, zero walks, and three strikeouts in the four innings he’s pitched.

For the season, Paxton has gone 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA. He’s also been a reliable innings eater for the Red Sox, too. Prior to Saturday, Paxton pitched at least five innings in six of his seven starts. He threw at least six innings in his last three starts.

If Paxton ends up missing any time, the Red Sox would be put in a difficult spot. Chris Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list earlier in June due to a left shoulder injury. Tanner Houck was placed on the injured list after he suffered a facial fracture on a scary play against the Yankees on June 16, requiring him to undergo surgery. Boston also placed Corey Kluber, who began the season in the starting rotation, on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation on Wednesday.

All of the injuries to the starting rotation recently forced the Red Sox to start with an “opener” on Thursday against the Twins.