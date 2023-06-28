Red Sox Terry Francona misses Guardians game after being taken to hospital for tests Francona was transported to University of Kansas Health Systems by ambulance "out of an abundance of caution" Terry Francona. AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was taken to a Kansas City-area hospital on Tuesday and held overnight for precautionary tests, according to multiple reports.

According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, Francona “complained of not feeling well” about 20 minutes before the Guardians’ game against Kansas City.

Francona was transported to University of Kansas Health Systems by ambulance “out of an abundance of caution” after being examined by on-site medical personnel, Hoynes reports.

Francona missed the game, which Cleveland won 2-1. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale managed the game in Francona’s place.

“He said, ‘Get in here, I’m not feeling too well,'” Hale said, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “It was so close [to game time], I didn’t get to ask him what’s going on.”

Health issues have forced the 64-year-old manager to miss varying amounts of time in recent years. He was out for nearly half of the season in 2020 with gastrointestinal and bloodclotting issues, according to Passan. He missed the final two months of the 2021 season because of hip pain and a staph infection in his toe.

Francona led the Guardians to an AL Central championship last year. He was healthy enough to manage the entire season.

Francona, who led the Red Sox to World Series championships in 2004 and 2007, is now the winningest manager in Guardians history. He is ranked No. 13 all-time in wins among MLB managers.