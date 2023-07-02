Red Sox Garrett Whitlock departs start against Blue Jays early due to elbow tightness Whitlock has dealt with multiple injuries already this season and the Red Sox are also down multiple starters. Garrett Whitlock left Sunday's game after pitching just one inning. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Garrett Whitlock’s start against the Blue Jays ended quickly on Sunday.

The Red Sox righty departed after the first inning. It was later announced that Whitlock had right elbow tightness.

Whitlock didn’t appear to be hurt when he was on the mound during Sunday’s game. He put out the first two hitters he faced before allowing a solo home run to Brandon Belt. He got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to line out in the following at-bat to end the inning.

Boston’s starting rotation has taken multiple blows since the start of June. Chris Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list due to an issue with his throwing shoulder. Tanner Houck was hit in the face by a line drive during a start against the Yankees, which required surgery and forced him to be placed on the 15-day injured list.

James Paxton also left a start early due to knee soreness last weekend, but he returned in time to make his start on Friday. However, his next start will be pushed back at least a game because he’ll likely be placed on paternity leave in the coming days.

With Sale and Houck out, the Red Sox have already been using an opener every fifth game.

Whitlock’s already dealt with a pair of ailments so far this season, his first year working as a full-time starting pitcher in the major leagues. He began the year on the injured list because he was recovering from hip surgery he underwent in September.

A few weeks after Whitlock made his debut, he went back on the injured list for roughly a month due to right elbow ulnar neuritis. He returned in late May.

The 27-year-old has had a shaky start to his first full season in the rotation. He’s 4-3 with a 5.15 ERA in nine starts.