Red Sox Masataka Yoshida 'sore' but X-rays on leg were negative after leaving game early Yoshida took a 102 mph fastball right above his right ankle during an at-bat on Saturday.

Masataka Yoshida seemed to avoid a major injury after leaving Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays after a pitch hit him.

The outfielder’s X-rays on his right leg came back negative, manager Alex Cora told reporters. While the X-rays came back negative, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t hurt Yoshida.

“It’s sore,” Cora said of Yoshida. “So we took him out of the game and we’ll see tomorrow. But the guy is swinging the bat well. It was a pitch inside that hit him. It was, what, 102 so he’ll be sore for a little bit.”

Indeed, a 102 mph fastball from Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson got Yoshida in the leg near his right ankle. Yoshida immediately went down in pain, but remained in the game as he took first base.

Because he was the designated hitter in Saturday’s game, Yoshida wasn’t removed until his next time up in the order. Triston Casas ended up pinch-hitting for him in the ninth inning, hitting a double before the Red Sox clung to their lead and won Saturday.

Yoshida played a hand in Saturday’s win. He went 2-for-3, including an RBI single in the fifth that extended the Red Sox’ lead to 5-2 at the time. And as Cora mentioned, Yoshida has been hitting the ball well in general as of late. He went 3-for-4 with a homer in Friday’s win. He upped his batting average to .305 on the season with his two-hit game on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Yoshida will get the go-to play in Sunday’s series finale.