Red Sox Kenley Jansen said he ‘wasn’t expecting’ to be Red Sox All-Star pick Jansen was selected for his fourth trip to the All-Star Game. Kenley Jansen celebrates after earning his 400th career save in May, 2023. AP Photo/John Bazemore

In his first season with the Red Sox, closer Kenley Jansen is an All-Star.

The 35-year-old, who has a 3.45 ERA and has converted 17 of 20 save opportunities so far in 2023, was picked as Boston’s only representative at the upcoming Midsummer classic, set to be played on July 11 in Seattle.

“I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest with you. I wasn’t expecting this one,” Jansen told reporters of making the All-Star team. “But, you know, when I heard my name, it was pretty special. I’m just gonna honor it and wear this uniform. It’s going to be great.”

Jansen was informed at Sunday’s team meeting.

“When they mentioned that, it was pretty special,” he said.

It’s the fourth time Jansen has made an All-Star team, his first since 2018. Earlier in the season, Jansen celebrated a milestone when he recorded his 400th career save. His current tally (408) places him seventh all-time.

“It’s a testament to who he is,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Jansen. “A veteran that came here and, from day one, you saw him in Spring Training, running at six in the morning, doing all that stuff. Today, he was in the dugout, knowing that he wasn’t going to be available and just pulling for everybody. I’m very proud of him.”

Unless an additional player is picked as an injury replacement, Jansen will be the only Red Sox player at the All-Star Game. It would be the first time since 2015 that Boston has sent just one representative.