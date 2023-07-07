Report: Red Sox haven’t discussed extension with Brayan Bello yet, but he ‘loves’ being in Boston

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Brayan Bello says he hasn’t discussed a contract extension with the Red Sox yet but would “love” to stay in Boston, according to WEEI.com.
“I’m not sure if they have talked to my lawyers. That’s their job and I haven’t spoken to them about anything like that,” Bello told WEEI. “I would love it. I love this organization. I would love to stay here, but I haven’t really given it much thought.”
According to Spotrac, Bello is on a 1-year $729,500 deal with the Red Sox. The 24-year-old righthander is 6-5 this season with a 3.04 ERA. He’s made 25 starts over two seasons with the Red Sox.
WEEI’s Rob Bradford noted that Bello has more MLB service time than other young players who have signed multi-year extensions, including Atlanta’s Michael Harris and Tampa Bay’s Wander Franco.
“That is definitely something on my mind, but there are a lot of factors that go into those kind of decisions,” Bello said. “I do see (extensions have) been happening a lot.”
