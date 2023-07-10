Red Sox MLB Draft 2023: Tracking all the Red Sox’ picks on Day 2 The Red Sox selected Nazzan Zanetello No. 50 overall in the second round of Sunday's MLB Draft. Alex Speier





With their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, the Red Sox took Kyle Teel out of the University of Virginia at No. 14 — their highest selection of a catcher since they took John Marzano at the same No. 14 position in 1984.

The Red Sox then used pick No. 50 on high school prospect Nazzan Zanetello, a shortstop out of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis.

The draft continues Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be tracking all of Boston’s selections as they’re made, so follow along.

2023 Red Sox draft picks

No. 14: Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

Age: 21 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190

The catcher slashed .407/.475/.655/1.130 with 13 home runs in 65 games with the Cavaliers last season. Teel led Virginia to the College World Series and received the Buster Posey catcher of the year award. Teel’s father, Garett, was drafted in the 11th round (318th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1989 draft and spent five seasons in the organization both as a player and coach.

No. 50: Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers (Mo.)

Age: 18 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

The Red Sox used their second-round pick on a rapidly climbing high school product, as Zanetello has shot up the draft boards following strong performances in recent showcases. He was named the MVP at the Breakthrough Series in June and led Team USA in hitting (.429) at an 18-and-under World Cup qualifying tournament in November. Zanetello hit .413/.537/.809 with five homers in 22 games as a senior and is committed to Arkansas.

No. 83: Antonio Anderson, SS, North Atlanta HS (Ga.)

Age: 18 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 205

While the Sox drafted high school shortstops with consecutive picks, Anderson’s defensive home is likely elsewhere. The switch hitter was drafted high enough to divert him from his commitment to Georgia Tech, however, because of his bat. The highest pick from North Atlanta High School since 2008, Anderson hit over .400 with an OPS over 1.200 this past season. He projects as a second or third baseman who can hit for average and should also develop at least 20-home run power.

No. 115: Matt Duffy, P, Canisius College

Age: 21 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205

The 2023 MAAC pitcher of the year is not considered an elite arm talent, but the Burlington, Ontario, native has a diverse pitch mix and unorthodox delivery to keep hitters off-balance. Duffy’s 4.32 ERA this season was the highest of his career, but he struck out 124 batters in 83 ⅓ innings with just 25 walks. After leading the Golden Griffins to a MAAC Tournament title in 2022, Duffy was named the tournament’s MVP. He had one Cape League outing with the Bourne Braves that summer, allowing just one hit in eight innings. This summer, he’s posted a 1.88 ERA in 14 ⅓ innings for Bourne.

No. 132: Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech

Age: 21 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

The Marietta, Georgia, native might not have the arm for short at the next level, but Campbell provides a high-contact bat and plus-speed. The redshirt freshman hit .376/.484/.549 this past season for the Yellow Jackets, striking out just 17 times.

No. 133: Justin Riemer, SS, Wright State

Age: 21 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170

Some insiders thought the Arlington, Virginia, native might sneak into the first or second round. Riemer needed season-ending ACL surgery in March, but he hit .324/.474/.472 in two seasons with the Raiders. According to MLB.com’s broadcast, Riemer swung and missed on just 2% of his over 700 career swings at fastballs.

No. 151: Connelly Early, P, Virginia

Age: 21 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

After taking Teel in the first round, the Sox drafted one of the Cavalier pitchers he caught for this season in Charlottesville. The lefthander was named Third Team All-ACC after the Army transfer posted a 3.09 ERA this past season, striking out 100 batters and walking just 23 in 87 ⅓ innings.

No. 178 CJ Weins, P, Western Kentucky

Age: 22 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 223

Weins turns 23 in August after pitching for the Hilltoppers in a relief role as a graduate transfer from South Carolina. The righthander throws strikes from a low arm slot and recorded a 4.35 ERA with eight walks and 42 strikeouts in 31 innings this season. The Chicago native started his collegiate career at Wabash Valley Community College in Illinois.

No. 208: Caden Rose , OF, Alabama

Age: 21 | Height: 5-10 | Weight: 185

The Madison, Ala., native led the Crimson Tide in batting average (.326) and on-base percentage (.435) in 2022, committing one error while splitting time at center field and second base. He batted .261 while battling injuries for most of this season, but he mashed a career-high nine home runs and maintained a perfect fielding percentage. He was named to the Tuscaloosa Regional’s All-Tournament Team before Alabama fell to Wake Forest in the Super Regional.

No. 238: Trennor O’Donnell, P, Ball State

Age: 22 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 240

The Southlake, Texas, native was a big reasons the Cardinals captured the MAC Tournament title and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. O’Donnell brought down his ERA from 5.48 in 2022 to 2.93 this season, which was second-lowest in the conference. Leading Ball State’s staff with 92 innings of work, he tallied 97 strikeouts and made the NCAA All-Region Team for the first time in his career.

No. 268: Blake Wehunt, P, Kennesaw State

Age: 22 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 240

Wehunt transferred to Kennesaw State this season after making sparing appearances at Southern Miss his first three seasons. He started 14 games for the Owls this season, racking up a 4-4 record with 80 strikeouts over a team-leading 76.1 innings.

No. 298: Ryan Ammons, P, Clemson

Age: 22 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

In primarily a closer role, Ammons appeared in 13 games for the Tigers and registered a 4.05 ERA during his redshirt junior season. He made two starts this season and recorded a win in both and totaled 26 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched.

2023 MLB Draft: Red Sox pick order

No. 115, fourth round ($580, 200)

No. 132, compensation pick ($492,700)

No. 133, compensation pick ($487, 800)

No. 151, fifth round ($408,500)

No. 178, sixth round ($320,200)

No. 208, seventh round ($250,300)

No. 238, eighth round ($201,000)

No. 268, ninth round ($178,600)

No. 298, 10th round ($167,900)

