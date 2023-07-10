Red Sox Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts says he has one more goal left in his career "All those types of things I think will be what help me get to that end goal." Mookie Betts has already slugged 26 home runs this season with the Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

He might be only 30 years old, but former Red Sox and current Dodgers star Mookie Betts has already built a lofty resume.

In just 10 seasons in the big leagues, Betts has won two World Series, one with Boston (2018) and one with Los Angeles (2020).

He captured an MVP in 2018 with the Red Sox, and posted four other top-five finishes for the coveted award.

Betts has already earned seven All-Star nods, to go along with six Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger accolades.

So what’s left to prove?

“I think my goal now is to become a Hall of Famer,” Betts told FOX Sports’ Rowan Kavner. “And whatever that consists of, that’s what I’m trying to do. The rings, being a team guy, asserting myself a little bit, kind of embracing the platform, all those types of things I think will be what help me get to that end goal.”

Since Boston traded Betts in February 2020, the star outfielder has continued to dominate in all facets of the game.

In 405 career games with the Dodgers, Betts is slashing .272/.360/.535 with 100 home runs, 241 RBI, and a combined WAR of 18.1.

After launching a career-high 35 home runs last season with the Dodgers, Betts has built off of that power surge in 2023. He has already clubbed 26 homers this year, tied for the third-most in MLB this season.

In total, 10 of Betts’ big flies have led off a game, standing as the most ever in a season by a Dodgers player and the most in a first half by any player in MLB history. The all-time leader for most leadoff home runs in a single season is Alfonso Soriano with 13 for the Yankees in 2003.

Betts will try to get his power-hitting prowess to carry over into Monday’s Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. It will be the All-Star’s first-ever entry into the annual showcase.

Betts will have plenty of competition with other prolific sluggers like Pete Alonso, Julio Rodríguez, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set to take part in the Derby.

Still, Betts’ former Dodgers teammate Justin Turner told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that Betts might have a leg up against the competition thanks to his effortless approach at the plate.

“The thing about Mookie is I personally think he has one of the most efficient swings in all of baseball, meaning he finds the barrel and backspins the ball more often than anyone,” Turner said on Audacy’s “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, adding: “You might not be seeing the tape measure shots that are going over 450 [feet], but I think he’s gonna be very consistent at hitting the ball over the fence.”