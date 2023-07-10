Red Sox Report: Yankees hire former Red Sox infielder Sean Casey as hitting coach Sean Casey played a season with the Red Sox in 2008. Sean Casey shares a laugh with Theo Epstein. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Yankees have hired Sean Casey to be their next hitting coach, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Casey played 12 seasons in MLB, including one with the Red Sox at the end of his career in 2008. He was a three-time All-Star in Cincinnati, where he spent the bulk of his career.

The Yankees, who are collectively hitting .231 as a team and trail every team in the AL East except the Red Sox in the standings, fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday night.

“I am a big believer that successes and failures are collective efforts,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said in a statement announcing Lawson’s firing. “However, I ultimately felt that a change was needed and that a new voice overseeing our hitting operations would give us the best chance to perform closer to our capabilities as we move forward into the second half of our season. I want thank Dillon for all his efforts. He has a bright baseball mind that will continue to lead to a long and fruitful baseball career.”

The Yankees have struggled without Aaron Judge in the lineup, who hasn’t played since June 2 due to a toe injury. They’re still fifth in MLB in home runs, but rank in the bottom half of the league in RBIs, total bases and on-base percentage.

Casey hit .302 over the course of his big league career. He was also one of Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s teammates in Cincinnati for several seasons.

After his playing career, Casey stayed around the game for more than a decade as a broadcaster. His most recent broadcasting position is with MLB Network, where he is listed on the website as an analyst.

Casey is expected to stay with the Yankees through the end of the season while he decides if he wants to keep coaching, according to the New York Post. This is Casey’s first time coaching at the MLB level, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.