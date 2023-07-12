Here’s what pickleball looks like at Fenway Park

Newsletter Signup
There are pickleball courts in the outfield at Fenway Park, and they’ll be around until Monday, July 16th while the Red Sox are away in Chicago.
Fans can buy tickets to watch exhibition matches featuring US Open champions, or rent courts in 80-minute increments to play themselves.
Pickleball is a paddle-based sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, according to the USA Pickleball website. It can be played as singles or doubles.
The sport has been in existence since 1965, but is currently experiencing a surge in popularity. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and celebrities such as Tom Brady have purchased stakes in professional teams.
This weekend’s event is part of a series that will also take place at San Francisco’s Oracle Park, and Denver’s Coors Field.
Here are some videos of what Day 1 has looked like so far.
