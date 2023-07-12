Red Sox Red Sox, Rays will play two spring training games in the Dominican Republic in 2024 “This unique opportunity builds on our long-standing connection to the Dominican Republic." Rafael Devers played for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic earlier this year. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are heading to the Dominican Republic for a pair of spring tune-ups in 2024.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays on March 9 and 10 at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo.

This marks the first time that the Red Sox have played outside of North America since 2019, when Boston battled the Yankees in a two-game set in London. Back in 2008, the Red Sox opened their regular-season campaign in Tokyo against the Oakland Athletics.

“The Red Sox are excited and honored to play in the Dominican Republic next Spring,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a team statement. “This unique opportunity builds on our long-standing connection to the Dominican Republic and allows us to celebrate the remarkable talents and rich cultural heritage of a country whose passion for the game has distinctly shaped our organization.

“From the players who have passed through our Dominican Republic Academy to those who have helped us win championships, we have been fortunate to witness the profound impact of Dominican players within our game, and we are thrilled to be able to bring Red Sox baseball to such a vibrant baseball community next year.”

Wednesday’s announcement stands as part of Major League Baseball’s larger initiative for the 2024 MLB World Tour. Following Boston and Tampa’s spring-training showdown in Santo Domingo, the Dodgers and Padres will kick off the regular season with two games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21.

The Astros and Rockies will later play in Mexico City on April 27-28, while the Mets and Phillies will battle in London on June 8-9.