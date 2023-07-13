Red Sox Red Sox release schedule for 2024 MLB season The Boston Red Sox will face every team again in 2024, from unfamiliar opponents to too-familiar friends. The Boston Red Sox will rely on players like Triston Casas (36) and Rafael Devers (11) throughout the 2024 season. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Boston Red Sox‘ schedule for the 2024 season was released on Thursday.

The Red Sox will begin their 2024 season on March 28 by traveling to Seattle to play the Mariners for a three-game series. They will stay on the West Coast for nearly two weeks before playing their home opener at Fenway Park against their division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, the same opponents they faced in this season’s Fenway opener back in March.

Speaking of rivals, the Red Sox will play their nemesis, the New York Yankees, for a total of four series, the first of which will be played at Fenway Park from June 14-16, Father’s Day Weekend.

But just as the Red Sox will host their enemies this season, they will welcome back old friends too. Former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will return to Fenway Park on June 28, when his San Diego Padres take on the Sox in a three-game series to wrap up that month.

It will be the first time Bogaerts returns to Boston since leaving the team in Dec. 2022, and the first time in his career he will stand in the batter’s box against the team he won five silver sluggers, four all-star game appearances, and two World Series championships with.

Full schedule: