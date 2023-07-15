Red Sox Chris Sale to throw bullpen session Tuesday, Tanner Houck takes next step in rehab process Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided health updates on a few key players as his team began play following the break. Chris Sale is set to take the next step in his rehab process after injuring his shouler in June. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Sale is starting to take the next steps in his rehab process.

The Red Sox’ lefty will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday, his first such session since he went down with a shoulder injury in early June.

While Sale is progressing and is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 1, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team’s “got to be patient,” remarking “we’ve been down this road” before with Sale.

“He’s feeling great. He is,” Cora told reporters in Chicago on Friday. “Obviously, this week we gave him a few days. He’s actually in Cooperstown. His kid is playing up there. He’s probably back already and then attack the weekend the right way and be ready for that bullpen.”

Sale initially suffered the shoulder injury during his last outing on June 1. However, it was unknown at that time what exactly the injury was as Sale departed his start against the Reds that day early. A little more than a week later, he was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list as it was discovered he suffered a stress reaction in the scapula bone of his throwing shoulder.

Prior to the injury, Sale was beginning to regain his form that made him one of the best pitchers in the game for years. He went 4-0 in his five starts prior to the injury with a 2.23 ERA, striking out 35 hitters to just four walks in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

Sale’s workload began to increase though during that time. In two of his final three starts prior to the injury, Sale pitched at least 110 pitches.

Cora provided updates on a few other Red Sox pitchers on the injured list as well. Tanner Houck is beginning to play catch again after he was hit in the face by a line drive in his start against the Yankees on June 16, which required surgery. Garrett Whitlock hasn’t resumed throwing yet since he suffered a bone bruise in his throwing elbow on July 2. Corey Kluber is expected to make his first rehab start since he was placed on the injured list in late June on Friday.

Trevor Story is also progressing, as well. The middle infielder could be playing in rehab games soon, according to Cora.

“We don’t have an exact date. But things are moving fast and he’s pushing hard, which is the most important thing.” Cora said.

As for how the rest of the rotation might look following the Cubs series, Cora mentioned that Kluber could end up back in the rotation if things go well with his rehab assignment. But before Kluber returns, the Red Sox will still be trotting out openers for starts, beginning on Monday and Tuesday against the Athletics.

“We should be OK,” Cora said. “After that, we have to make decisions as far as how we’re going to do it as the schedule gets heavy. For now, we’re good.”