Red Sox Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody addresses release from team in new interview with Tomi Lahren "I don’t want anybody to go to hell." Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody talked about being cut from the Red Sox. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody was released from the team in June after one spot start, shortly after an old tweet surfaced in which he wrote that “homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

“They will go to hell,” Dermody tweeted in 2021. “This is not my opinion, but the #Truth. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9. May we all examine our hearts, ask Jesus to forgive us and repent of all our sins. I love you all in Christ Jesus!”

According to Dermody, who made an appearance on a YouTube livestream with OutKick on Thursday, the Red Sox knew about his tweet before the season. Dermody told host Tomi Lahren that Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom called Dermody into his office to “dive in and learn who I was in my heart and why I tweeted that.”

“I pretty much told him why, and it’s because I believe in the Bible,” Dermody said. “I don’t want anybody to go to hell. I saw the list of all the things that lead people to hell, and I was on that list. That instilled the fear of the Lord in me. And so now, it’s not really about me anymore. It’s about helping others and preaching the Gospel, and the good news of Jesus Christ, that he saves us from the fires of hell.”

The host asked Dermody to expand on the conversation he had with Bloom.

“I think during spring training with my meeting with the GM Chaim Bloom, it was obvious I’m not a homophobe,” Dermody said. “In the tweet, a lot of people call it homophobic, but it’s as far from homophobic as possible. I don’t hate anybody in this world. Race, color, any other religion, I don’t hate anybody. But it’s all about leading people to heaven. I want people to get to heaven. That’s where we are going to spend eternity. That’s just the main goal.”

After swift backlash to Dermody’s tweets, the Red Sox apologized for bringing Dermody up to the big-league club.

“We didn’t have all the conversations we should have here,” Bloom said, according to The Boston Globe. “That’s something we can’t undo. It happened and we really regret it. I really regret it because it caused pain.”

On Thursday’s livestream, Dermody said he came to Christianity during the pandemic when he was going through an identity crisis and “searching for the meaning of life.”

“I kind of feel for people in that realm,” Dermody said. “We have a big identity crisis going on in America. Males thinking they are girls, and girls thinking they are boys. I encourage you to seek the truth. That’s what I did in God’s word. The reason I even had a Bible was a miracle in the first place — I didn’t even buy it because I was seeking God, I bought it to please my girlfriend at the time, now my wife.

“But that was two years prior, so I brought it down to the Dominican and I read it, and I was super convicted with the life that I was living. I knew at that moment, if I died that night, I was not going to be in heaven with God. The first thing I wanted to do was repent — repent of all the unrighteous behavior I was living in.”

Dermody said he is still pursuing baseball and that he plans to go to the Dominican winter league to “show teams I’m still willing and able to play.”

The host asked him what he would say if a team offered to sign him if he apologized.

“I would kind of just tell them my responses that I gave on the day I pitched in Cleveland,” Dermody said. “I’m sorry for hurting people’s feelings, but I believe in God, I believe in the word of God. I want people to get to heaven. So I’m not going to affirm any kind of sinful or immoral behavior that’s going to lead people astray. Jesus said the way to heaven is a narrow road. It’s the broad road, the easy road that leads to destruction.”