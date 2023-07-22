Red Sox ‘He’s going to be around for a long time’: Trevor Story praised Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer "The kid can swing the bat. That’s for sure." Marcelo Mayer slides into second base as Jordan Lawlar attempts to make the play during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Steph Chambers/Getty Image

Trevor Story knows what it’s like to be a young, athletic, highly regarded shortstop working diligently to earn a spot on a Major League roster.

As Story rehabs with Double-A Portland this weekend, he’s carving out time to mentor Marcelo Mayer and answer any questions he may have.

Mayer, a 6-foot-3, 20-year-old phenom whom the Red Sox took fourth overall in 2021, recalled how he was in middle school when Story was hitting bombs at Coors Field in Colorado. He said he’s going to do whatever he can to “pick his brain” during their time together.

“Just the amount of games he’s played more than me, the amount of experience he has that I don’t,” Mayer told reporters. “I’m looking forward to just seeing how he works, talking to him, soaking it all in and seeing how he handles his business.”

Story, who is recovering from surgery on his right elbow, made it clear he’s impressed by what he’s seen so far. Mayer, who started at third Friday, tripled to left-center and drove in the shortstop Story in the first inning of a game that was tied 6-6 before the rain came and suspended play.

You think Trevor Story likes having Marcelo Mayer hitting behind him while on rehab?



MLB's No. 3 overall prospect plates the @RedSox shortstop with his first @PortlandSeaDogs triple: pic.twitter.com/qcp83IsJa4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 21, 2023

In the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game earlier this month, Mayer started at shortstop and singled in his only plate appearance before stealing second base. He’s currently riding a four-game hitting streak with the Sea Dogs and is 6-for-17 (.353) during that span.

“The kid can swing the bat. That’s for sure,” Story told reporters. “He’s a big kid and he’s going to be at the forefront of what we’re doing for a long time. I think he’s got that kind of personality. He believes in himself that way. I was excited to see him, and he showed out tonight.”

Story said he’s chatted a bit with Mayer but is looking forward to more 1-on-1 time with him this weekend.

It’s possible the two will team up in the infield in the majors in the not-so-distant future, so building chemistry now could go a long way in the years to come.

“Just to get to know him a little bit better, because like I said, I know he’s going to be around for a long time and playing well,” Story said.