Red Sox Could Red Sox trade Kiké Hernandez before Aug. 1 deadline? Dodgers reportedly interested in reunion with veteran Hernandez could be the odd man out on Boston's roster in the coming days. Kiké Hernandez has had a season to forget so far with the Red Sox. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Red Sox have some decisions to make in the coming days as it pertains to a crowded infield grouping.

With Pablo Reyes’ rehab assignment coming to a close and Trevor Story continuing to progress down in the minor leagues, there stands to be an odd man out on Boston’s roster very soon.

Veteran utility player Kiké Hernandez could be a potential candidate, given his disappointing returns both at the plate and in the field this season.

And if Boston opts to field offers for the 31-year-old Hernandez, his former team in the Dodgers might come calling.

“Los Angeles also would consider a reunion with Enrique Hernández, a league source said, if he is willing to fit into the kind of niche role the Dodgers are seeking to fill,” The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reported Sunday. “Hernández, who wants to be an everyday player, has spent the past three seasons in Boston but could be the odd man out this weekend in the Red Sox’s pending roster crunch.”

Hernandez was an unsung hero during Boston’s unexpected run to the ALCS in 2021, serving as a key cog for the Sox thanks to timely hitting, defensive versatility, and veteran leadership.

However, injuries in 2022 and a sharp dip in his production in 2023 have hindered his value to the Sox.

Currently, in the final year of his contract with Boston, Hernandez entered Sunday night batting just .218 with six home runs and 31 RBI.

A plus defender at both second base and center field, Hernandez was the first man up for Boston as Story’s replacement at shortstop to open the 2023 season. But his time at the position has been nothing short of a disaster, with Hernandez knocked for 15 errors already this year.

Rockies take the lead on a costly error from Kiké Hernandez pic.twitter.com/UfnfrKAr5l — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 13, 2023

Still, Hernandez’s versatility and potential pop at the plate should make him an appealing target for teams looking to bolster their roster ahead of a playoff run in October.

“The Dodgers (and other clubs), however, would value Hernández’s strong glove at multiple positions, postseason experience and career .811 OPS against lefties when targeting him in a potential swap,” Ardaya wrote.

Regardless of whether or not Chaim Bloom opts to buy or sell at the deadline, Hernandez feels like a player who will be on the move in some capacity this week, given the number of reinforcements on the way.