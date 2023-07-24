Red Sox Red Sox reinstate Pablo Reyes from IL, option Justin Garza and Brandon Walter Pablo Reyes appears to have found a home in Boston. Pablo Reyes has been a valuable member of the Red Sox since his arrival. Craig Lassig/AP Photo

The Boston Red Sox have reinstated infielder Pablo Reyes from the 10-day injured list, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced on Monday.

Reyes has been on the IL with an abdominal strain since June 23. He recently played 11 total games in the minor leagues while on rehab assignment, playing all over the field. Reyes played four games at second base and center field, two as the designated hitter, and one at shortstop. He returns to a crowded Red Sox middle infield, but the positional versatility Reyes showed while on assignment could help offset that.

The Red Sox traded for Reyes on May 12 to fill a hole in the middle infield left vacant by injuries to Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo. But he has since been a surprise revelation in the lineup, batting .303 (20-of-66) since the Oakland Athletics shipped him off to Boston. If Reyes can continue his impressive season, he could be a key contributor to the Red Sox’ playoff push.

Advertisement:

In addition to reinstating Reyes, the Red Sox have optioned right-handed pitcher Justin Garza and left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox claimed Garza off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on April 28. He has been a bullpen depth piece ever since, usually getting called up in the event of an injury. Garza has performed to mixed results since moving to Boston. He has a 7.36 ERA in 17 games with Boston, a number that includes the three runs he gave up in 0.2 innings against the New York Mets on Saturday.

Walter has been one of the Red Sox’ prized prospects since they took him in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He is slotted at or around the top 10 on most major prospect rankings, including 7th on MLB.com, 8th on Baseball America and 11th on SoxProspects.com.

The southpaw’s numbers as a member of Triple-A Worcester have been somewhat disappointing, as he posted a 6.08 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) in Portland, but his major league appearances have been much better. In six games with the Red Sox, Walter has a 3.08 ERA.

Walter’s optioning was likely done to further his development as a potential starter, and not just a bullpen arm. It’s also likely that two pitchers in Walter and Garza were optioned so that the Red Sox could delay the difficult, inevitable decision in regards to their middle infield. But as of now, Reyes looks to be here to stay, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the last of Walter or Garza at the big-league level.