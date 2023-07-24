Red Sox Red Sox’ Adam Duvall hopes that he’s not dealt at trade deadline "I really try and stay focused on what I’m trying to do here, and that’s helping this ballclub win.” Adam Duvall could be on the move between now and the Aug. 1 deadline. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Adam Duvall is all too familiar with packing his bags in late July.

Three times in his career, the 34-year-old outfielder has been dealt around the MLB trade deadline.

He’s hoping a similar fate doesn’t befall him once again in 2023 with the Red Sox.

“It’s one of those things,” Duvall told MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam after Sunday’s win over the Mets. “It comes every year. I’ve never signed a multi-year deal, so I’m not ignorant to it. I know there’s always talk. But I really try and stay focused on what I’m trying to do here, and that’s helping this ballclub win.”

Advertisement:

“I enjoy showing up with this group of guys every day and I feel like we’re playing really good baseball right now. I don’t have any control over (what happens), but like I said, I enjoy showing up with this group every single day. It’s been fun to watch guys get better, watch guys get acclimated. We’re really trending in the right direction.”

It remains to be seen if the Red Sox opt to buy or sell ahead of MLB’s Aug. 1 deadline. But even if they do look to add to their roster in hopes of a playoff push, Duvall could still be moved as a result of Boston’s crowded outfield.

McAdam noted in his piece that Duvall’s former team the Braves could have interest in re-acquiring him, especially given the fact that he’s on an affordable, one-year contract.

Initially brought in as a veteran presence with some much-needed pop, Duvall could be on the outside looking in at regular reps given Jarren Duran’s surprise emergence out in center field. The strong play of both Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida gives Boston three strong starting outfielders already.

Advertisement:

Duvall had a dominant start to his Red Sox career, slugging four home runs and driving in 14 runs over his first eight games with Boston in March and early April. But a broken wrist sidetracked his 2023 campaign, forcing him to miss two months of action.

ADAM DUVALL WALK OFF MISSILE pic.twitter.com/LJvRQ8M91f — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 1, 2023

Since returning from the IL, Duvall has yet to regain his form at the plate, batting .194 over his last 31 games with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Given the whirlwind that usually comes with getting traded, Duvall hopes that any potential trade rumors don’t manifest into tangible news.

“Honestly, I’ve heard people talk, but I haven’t read anything,” Duvall said. “I try and stay away from it. Because there’s always going to be noise, there’s always going to be something distracting you. I truly believe that, you know what, I can show up today and help the team win. Like I said, I enjoy being with the group of guys.”