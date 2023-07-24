Red Sox Trevor Story to continue rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester After spending the weekend in Double-A Portland, Story will advance to Triple-A Worcester as he prepares for his big-league return. Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story's rehab assignment in Portland went well enough for him to move up to Worcester.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester this week, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Story has lived on the 60-day injured list ever since he received elbow surgery in January. After months of missing out on baseball action, he has finally returned to the diamond for a rehab assignment, which started this past weekend at Double-A Portland.

In his first game in Portland on Friday, Story played five innings at shortstop, going 1-2 with a walk, two runs and a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

“It felt great, man. It was kind of surreal playing in a real game,” Story said after the game, per Smith. “It’s been a long time coming. I feel like we’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point. Still not done but definitely a big step in the right direction. I felt like a kid out there again competing and I’ve been looking forward to that for a long time.”

Story went hitless in his second game, but concluded his Portland assignment going 1-2 with a walk during the Sea Dogs’ combined no-hitter on Sunday. Portland will surely miss him as the next phase in his rehab will soon begin.

All eyes were on Story’s arm over the weekend, as fans were eager to know how surgery changed it. His arm looked much better in Portland, and he feels that way too.

“[My arm] feels great,” Story told Smith. “We’ve been doing a lot of trying to simulate game-like throws.”

Story will be in the lineup for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, the first of the WooSox’ six-game series at home against Rochester. It is unclear how long he will stay in Worcester, likely needing the full amount of time he is allowed to spend on rehab assignments. But the main goal, for both Story and the Red Sox, is to return to the majors soon.

“I think when I feel comfortable timing-wise and all things included to go back, then we will,” Story said. “I think we’ve done a lot of work to try to cut that timeline down as I’m playing these games.”