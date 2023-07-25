Red Sox Alex Verdugo, Red Sox have not had serious discussions about extension "If they want to talk, we can talk." Alex Verdugo, pictured here, has expressed interest of a contract extension multiple times. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Alex Verdugo has found a home in Boston. And he doesn’t want to leave it.

Verdugo told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that he and the Red Sox have not had serious talks about a contract extension yet, despite his desire to stay in Boston beyond the length of his contract, which ends after the 2024 season.

“I always mess around with them about it,” Verdugo said, “but I don’t think there has been anything serious so far.”

Verdugo does not appear stressed about the end of his contract, choosing to focus on performing for his team one year at a time.

“What I plan on doing is going basically year to year,” Verdugo said. “It’s the easiest way to get your mindset where you do it year to year and you will get paid for whatever you do that year.”

But if the Red Sox present him with an extension opportunity, the outfielder will happily listen.

“If they want to talk, we can talk,” he said.

This is not the first time Verdugo has been vocal about his desire for a contract extension. He told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, “I’m all ears” in regards to potential negotiations in June. But Verdugo takes a lighthearted approach to Boston’s front office, often joking about an extension with the people who control his future as a Red Sox.

“I will mess with Chaim [Bloom] and Eddie [Romero] and Sam [Kennedy] and John [Henry]. I will mess with these guys by just telling them, ‘Hey man, extend me. I would love to stay here.’ It’s always just laughs.”

So far, nothing serious has been discussed. And to Verdugo, that’s okay for now.

“We haven’t really actually talked about anything. For me, it’s about keeping it light and having fun.”

We're big Alex Verdugo fans over here. pic.twitter.com/V9GhJVxqhc — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2023

Verdugo started the season off hot, making a genuine case for MLB All-Star consideration as Boston’s leadoff hitter. But he has found himself in a funk recently, with his numbers dropping to 134/.213/.239 since June 28.

“I feel like my timing is off right now,” Verdugo said. “…I feel like there are some at-bats where I feel close, and there are other at-bats where I took a couple of steps back.”

Despite his slump, Verdugo remains optimistic that he will get out of it and contribute to a Red Sox playoff push.

“It’s part of the grind,” Verdugo said. “It’s part of the struggle. You don’t want to be too hard on yourself with it. I feel good and we know we’re going to get out of it and have a nice little finish.”

Regardless of his struggles, Verdugo has been one of Boston’s most important players this year. His season stats of .274/.348/.432 and 39 RBIs prove as such. He will be a free agent after the 2024 season, but he hopes that he and the Red Sox will delay that date with the contract extension he seeks and jokes about.