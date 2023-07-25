Red Sox Red Sox reinstate John Schreiber from IL Schreiber will make his first MLB appearance since going on the 60-Day IL in May. The Boston Red Sox will be welcoming back an important reliever Tuesday. Mary Schwalm/AP Photo

The Boston Red Sox have reinstated reliever John Schreiber from the 60-day injured list and he will start Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Schreiber has been on the IL with a right teres strain since May 16. He recently completed a six-game rehab assignment and allowed only one run, one walk, and two hits over 5 ⅔ innings. He dazzled with six strikeouts in those innings, the final two being scoreless on back-to-back days.

“We wanted to make sure he did the back-to-back on the rehab assignment instead of waiting here and seeing what happens,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “That’s the reason. He went Friday, Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday. But he feels good.”

The Red Sox claimed Schreiber off waivers on Feb. 18, 2021, where he spent most of his year in Triple-A Worcester. He began the 2022 season with Worcester, even moving up for a few days in April. He returned to Boston on May 6, 2022, as a replacement for starter Rich Hill, who had tested positive for COVID-19. But this time, he was here to stay.

Sources confirm that John Schreiber is that guy.



Schreiber dominated the major league in 2022, notching a 2.22 ERA with eight saves and 74 strikeouts over 65 innings. Before the season, he only pitched in Boston when the Red Sox had no other choice. By the season’s end, he proved to be one of Boston’s few consistently effective relievers in its wildly inconsistent bullpen.

This season, Schreiber proved that his career year was no fluke. He totaled a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings pitched before his injury. Schreiber’s rise has been one of the few bright spots of a dismal 2022 season, and this rise has continued thus far.

“The way he was throwing the ball right before the injury, he was locked in, throwing a lot of strikes, getting people out,” Cora said. “It’ll be refreshing to get him back.”

Now, in July 2023, Boston finds itself in need of right-handed relievers. Schreiber’s activation on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves comes at the perfect time.