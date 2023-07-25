Red Sox MLB insiders expect the Red Sox to buy at the trade deadline The Red Sox are likely to add to their team ahead of the trade deadline, according to reports. The Red Sox's Justin Turner (left) and Kiké Hernanez (right) are two of the clubhouse leaders for a Red Sox team looking to make the playoffs and potentially add at the trade deadline. Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Multiple MLB insiders expect the Boston Red Sox to be buyers at this year’s MLB Trade Deadline.

A month ago, it was unclear what direction the Red Sox would take at the deadline. They started out the year with an eight-game winning streak in late April-early May, but fell into multiple losing skids in May and June.

But after strong showings on both sides of the All-Star break, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal provided his theory as to what the Red Sox’ plans on Aug. 1 are leaning toward.

“Coming out of the All-Star break, I wrote about six teams on the bubble,” Rosenthal wrote. “As I’ve mentioned, the buy/sell decision is not always either/or, and several teams likely will do both at once. Still, the Mets probably are more sell than buy at this point, the Red Sox and Padres more buy then sell.”

The Red Sox, as of Tuesday, boast a solid 53-47 record and are 2.5 games behind Toronto in the wild card race. They may sit in last place in the AL East, tying the Yankees, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes that both teams will look to buy their way into the wide-open AL playoffs.

“The two most pedigreed AL East teams, New York and Boston, aren’t ignoring the fact that they’re in last place in their division,” Passan wrote, “—but because they are in New York and Boston, they’re not punting, either.”

The Red Sox have already made it clear that they are looking for a starting pitcher, especially one at the end of the rotation. They are also rumored to be targeting another right-handed reliever. Passan believes the Red Sox will snag at least one pitcher and that the Yankees will bolster their disappointing lineup.

“New York needs a bat and Boston an arm,” Passan wrote, “and both are likely to get them in the coming week.”

Regardless of what they do, it’s likely that the Red Sox will look different between now and Aug. 1. They are close to a playoff spot and are arguably just a piece or two away from getting there.