Red Sox reportedly trade Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers
Hernandez found himself on the outside looking in at regular reps with the Red Sox in 2023.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With more reinforcements on the way for an already crowded Red Sox infield, something had to give on Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Hours ahead of the first pitch of Boston’s series opener against the Braves, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox are finalizing a trade to send utilityman Kiké Hernandez back to his former team the Dodgers.

Passan later reported that the Red Sox are expected to receiver minor-league relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in return for Hernandez.

Nick Robertson has been one of the best reliever in all of AAA baseball this year. He's was on LA's mid-season BA Top 30 as a 6'6 right-hander that has a 38% K%, 17% SwStr%, and 81% contact on zone swings. Plus a 50% GB%. pic.twitter.com/5kpLVm7LsF — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 25, 2023

Hernandez’s departure isn’t much of a surprise, given both the dip in his play with Boston and the expected roster crunch on Tuesday.

Boston activated infielder Pablo Reyes from the 10-day injured list on Monday, joining a grouping that included Hernandez, Yu Chang, and Christian Arroyo.

With only three spots on the roster (and Trevor Story currently on a rehab assignment), something had to give.

Boston ultimately tabbed Hernandez as the odd man out.

Hernandez, who signed with the Red Sox in 2021, was a valuable addition to a Boston roster that orchestrated a run to the ALCS. His timely hitting, versatility in the field, and pop during the postseason (five home runs in 11 playoff games) all came in handy during that first season with the Sox.

Since then, however, injuries in 2022 and a sharp dip in his production in 2023 have hindered his value.

Now in the final year of his contract, Hernandez has struggled at the plate. Entering Tuesday night, the 31-year-old was batting .222 with a .599 OPS.

A plus defender at both second base and center field, Hernandez was the first man up for Boston as Story’s replacement at shortstop to open the 2023 season. But his time at the position has been nothing short of a disaster, with Hernandez knocked for 15 errors already this year.

Despite his struggles with Boston this season, Hernandez’s versatility and potential pop at the plate made him an appealing target for a team readying for another playoff run like the Dodgers.