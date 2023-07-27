Red Sox Chris Sale ready to accept any role on Red Sox pitching staff as return to mound nears "If they want me coming back throwing two innings as an opener, I’m in." Chris Sale could return to the Red Sox pitching staff in August. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Chris Sale can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

After taking part in live batting practice at Worcester’s Polar Park on Thursday, a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday should be next on the docket.

And if a return to the Red Sox pitching staff is in the cards next month, Sale has no qualms over where Alex Cora slots him in for the stretch run.

“I’ve got a locker, not an office; those aren’t my calls,” Sale told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier of his expected role back in the big leagues. “I want to get there as quick as I can, but I’m not here to force anybody’s hand or step on anyone’s toes.

“I’m going off of what they say. If they want me coming back throwing two innings as an opener, I’m in. If they want me to build up to six innings, I’m in. If they want me coming out of the bullpen in the seventh inning, deal. I want to come in here, do my work, do everything I can to get healthy as quickly as possible, and then it’s up to them how they want to use me.”

Even though the 34-year-old Sale is at his best when he’s anchoring the top of an MLB rotation, the Red Sox could opt to be cautious with the southpaw over these final few months of the 2023 campaign.

Injuries have derailed Sale’s tenure in Boston since he inked a five-year, $145 million contract extension with the Red Sox back in 2019. Prior to this year, Sale was limited to just 48.1 innings of work over the last three seasons.

After a rocky start in 2023, Sale was starting to regain his form on the mound, going 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA over his final eight starts. But he then suffered a stress reaction in his left shoulder during a start against the Reds on June 1, landing him on the 60-day IL.

Thursday’s BP marked the first time that Sale has thrown to hitters since suffering his latest setback.

“Overall, today was a good day,” Sale said. “I’m ready for the next step, whatever it may be. Felt great. Felt normal, which is a good thing. So, it’s just about building up.”

Sale, who is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA this season, could be a power arm out of the bullpen if Boston opts to not stretch him back out as a starter. But whether he’s a starter, opener, or reliever, Sale is looking forward to joining a surging Red Sox team that sits just 1.5 games out of the AL Wild Card standings.

“Pitching in a pennant race is a lot more fun than not,” Sale said. “The guys have been holding it down very well. They’ve been playing great baseball after the break. We’ve put ourselves in, I think, a really good position. I’m excited to be a part of it and be a contributing factor.”