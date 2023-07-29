Red Sox Former Red Sox pitcher Noah Song DFA’d by Phillies, opening path for possible return Song was once viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the Red Sox' organization. Noah Song was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday. Chris Carlson/AP Photo

The Red Sox could be getting a pitcher back from another team at deadline time.

Noah Song was officially designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday following the completion of his recent rehab assignment.

A slew of options open up as a result on what will happen with Song’s future. The Phillies can trade the Red Sox’ 2019 fourth-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. If they can’t find a deal for Song, he’ll get placed on waivers. If a team claims Song off waivers, they must keep him on their active MLB roster for the remainder of the season or he’ll go back to the Red Sox because he was a Rule 5 Draft pick this past offseason.

The 26-year-old Song has had an eventful baseball journey to this point. After the Red Sox selected him in 2019, he pitched for the Lowell Spinners in Low-A ball later that year. He pitched well, posting a 1.06 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP and 19 strikeouts over 17 innings pitched.

But right as it was looking like the Red Sox had a solid pitching prospect, Song’s first stint with the organization unofficially came to a close not too long after. Song’s petition to delay his flight school requirement for the Navy was denied in Dec. 2019, requiring him to begin his active service time and leave the Red Sox.

After Song completed his flight training in May 2022, he applied for a waiver to resume his baseball career. That wish was granted in February, two months after the Phillies selected song in the Rule 5 Draft.

Song was shut down though in the opening weeks of spring training due to a back injury. He began the season on the 60-day injured list before beginning his rehab stints in late June.

Song made eight total rehab appearances out of the bullpen between Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He was solid in his four Single-A outings, posting a 1.93 ERA but he struggled in Double-A and Triple-A. He finished his rehab stint with a 7.36 ERA and a 2.091 WHIP over 11 innings pitched.

A team could risk picking up Song to try and see if they can get the 2019 version of him. If not, Boston could try and see what it has with the prospect that many fans were once high on.